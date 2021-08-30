Team finds the right time for action to cut preeclampsia risk

Share this

The periods before pregnancy and in between pregnancies are key times to address preeclampsia risk factors like obesity, diabetes, and hypertension, according to a new study.

Preeclampsia—a complication that occurs in about 1 in every 25 pregnancies in the United States—is characterized by high blood pressure and signs of damage to an organ system, most often the liver or kidneys. It usually begins after 20 weeks of pregnancy in women whose blood pressure had previously been normal.

“Preconception health care is really important as it’s a window of opportunity to think about your future health,” says S. Michelle Ogunwole, a fellow in the division of general internal medicine at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. “We encourage patients to work on chronic disease issues before their pregnancies and between their pregnancies.”

A woman who develops preeclampsia during her first pregnancy is more at risk of the condition repeating during a second or any successive pregnancies, Ogunwole says.

“As an internist concerned about maternal outcomes, I am interested in what health care providers can do to help women reduce their risk of preeclampsia, including being a big proponent of preconception counseling.”

In the study in the Journal of the American Heart Association, Ogunwole and her colleagues statistically compared two sets of women who were participating in the Boston Birth Cohort, an ongoing collaboration between Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and Boston University.

Since 1998, the cohort has looked at a broad array of early life factors and their effects on pregnancy, infancy, and child health outcomes.

The researchers wanted to understand the differences between women who developed preeclampsia and those who did not, and how a first case of the condition affects subsequent pregnancies. The team studied 618 women to gain “rich maternal health data among racially and ethnically diverse pregnant women,” Ogunwole says.

“We wanted to make sure that we’re asking questions in a population that looks like the populations we serve,” she says. “I’m interested in the life course of women and pregnancy complications that can shape the trajectory of their future health.”

The team found that obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure, gestational diabetes, and preterm birth were common factors in women who had preeclampsia during both first and second pregnancies, or developed the condition during gestation with a second or later child.

“We know that improving weight will improve other conditions, so we advise that women create healthier lifestyles before and between pregnancies,” says Ogunwole. “Whether you have another pregnancy again or not, you can still improve your overall health.”

Ogunwole says future research will hopefully include larger studies to confirm the findings of the current research. She also plans to study the structural barriers that may keep women from engaging in healthy lifestyles and develop strategies to improve long-term health outcomes for women.

