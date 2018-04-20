Enter your info to calculate poverty risk

Share Article Facebook

What are your odds of experiencing poverty? This online tool can predict.

The poverty calculator determines an American’s expected risk of poverty based on their race, education level, gender, marital status, and age.

“Many Americans will now be able to estimate the sizable amount of economic insecurity that they will face in the future,” says Mark Rank, professor of social welfare at the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis, who developed the tool.

This video explains how it works:

Source: Washington University in St. Louis