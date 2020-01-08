Play Video

Why a researcher tracked his own poop for a year

(Credit: Getty Images)

Research on the gut microbiome is changing our understanding of the human body, but learning more about our gut bacteria can be a dirty job.

When he was a student, Lawrence David’s advisor presented him with an unusual project: to study his own feces for a full year. By accepting the challenge, Lawrence, assistant professor of molecular genetics and microbiology at Duke University, went on a journey of scientific and personal discovery.

Here, David explains his work and how he got into it:

You can learn more about David’s lab here. For a glimpse into Lawrence’s life as a graduate student collecting his own poop, read his blog here.

Source: Veronica Koch for Duke University

