Why a researcher tracked his own poop for a year

Research on the gut microbiome is changing our understanding of the human body, but learning more about our gut bacteria can be a dirty job.
When he was a student, Lawrence David’s advisor presented him with an unusual project: to study his own feces for a full year. By accepting the challenge, Lawrence, assistant professor of molecular genetics and microbiology at Duke University, went on a journey of scientific and personal discovery.
Here, David explains his work and how he got into it:
Source: Veronica Koch for Duke University