Why a researcher tracked his own poop for a year

Share this

Article Facebook

Twitter

Email You are free to share this article under the Attribution 4.0 International license. University Duke University

Research on the gut microbiome is changing our understanding of the human body, but learning more about our gut bacteria can be a dirty job.

When he was a student, Lawrence David’s advisor presented him with an unusual project: to study his own feces for a full year. By accepting the challenge, Lawrence, assistant professor of molecular genetics and microbiology at Duke University, went on a journey of scientific and personal discovery.

Here, David explains his work and how he got into it:

You can learn more about David’s lab here. For a glimpse into Lawrence’s life as a graduate student collecting his own poop, read his blog here.

Source: Veronica Koch for Duke University