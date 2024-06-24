How self-interests prevent a Russia-China alliance

Share this

Despite increased economic, military, and diplomatic relations between Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China and Vladimir Putin of Russia, certain constraints and geopolitical self-interest complicate any real alignment between the two superpowers, says China specialist June Teufel Dreyer.

Over the past decade and especially since the invasion of Ukraine, China and Russia have tightened economic ties. China has become the leading importer of Russian oil, while Russia has grown increasingly dependent on Chinese technology to manufacture weapons and ammunition.

The two presidents profess to be friends and have met 43 times, the most recently in mid-May shortly after Putin was reaffirmed as president for another six years.

Here, Dreyer, a professor of political science at the University of Miami and senior fellow of the Foreign Policy Research Institute, highlights how the two leaders’ strategic self-interests preclude any kind of formal alliance: