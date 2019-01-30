Here’s why it’s so incredibly cold in Europe

Following a SSW event, northern Europe and Eurasia most often experience colder than normal temperatures, as was the case after last year’s occurrence, while it will be more rainy in Spain and the Mediterranean.

Last year, the effect of the SSW was observed at the surface only 10 days after the event in the stratosphere. This year, however, the development of our weather has been different and the influence from above has not yet fully reached the ground. It is therefore difficult to say at present whether the current cold is related to the SSW.