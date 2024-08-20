Placebos cut stress, anxiety, and depression

Share this

You are free to share this article under the Attribution 4.0 International license.

A new study finds that non-deceptive placebos, or placebos given with people fully knowing they are placebos, effectively manage stress—even when the placebos are administered remotely.

Researchers recruited participants experiencing prolonged stress from the COVID-19 pandemic for a two-week randomized controlled trial. Half of the participants were randomly assigned to a non-deceptive placebo group and the other half to the control group that took no pills. The participants interacted with a researcher online through four virtual sessions on Zoom.

Those in the non-deceptive placebo group received information on the placebo effect and were sent placebo pills in the mail along with instructions on taking the pills.

The study in Applied Psychology: Health and Well-Being found that the non-deceptive group showed a significant decrease in stress, anxiety, and depression in just two weeks compared to the no-treatment control group. Participants also reported that the non-deceptive placebos were easy to use, not burdensome, and appropriate for the situation.

“Exposure to long-term stress can impair a person’s ability to manage emotions and cause significant mental health problems, so we’re excited to see that an intervention that takes minimal effort can still lead to significant benefits,” says Jason Moser, coauthor of the study and professor in Michigan State University’s psychology department.

“This minimal burden makes non-deceptive placebos an attractive intervention for those with significant stress, anxiety, and depression.”

The researchers are particularly hopeful in the ability to remotely administer the non-deceptive placebos by health care providers.

“This ability to administer non-deceptive placebos remotely increases scalability potential dramatically,” says Darwin Guevarra, coauthor of the study and postdoctoral scholar at the University of California, San Francisco.

“Remotely administered non-deceptive placebos have the potential to help individuals struggling with mental health concerns who otherwise would not have access to traditional mental health services.”

Source: Michigan State University