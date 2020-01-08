Your phone isn’t making you less social

Share this

The perception that as people become increasingly attached to their phones they become less social is just wrong, according to one expert.

In fact, people turn to their smartphones and other electronic tools to be social, to get information, and to be entertained, says Gabriella Harari, an assistant professor of communication at Stanford University.

“…people’s phone use reflects who they are, those who are more sociable tend to call, text, and talk more in person too.”

Harari’s research shows that who people are and what they like to do shapes behaviors online, not just the technologies themselves.

Harari’s research examines two broad questions: What do digital media reveal about personality and how might digital media change personality? To study these questions, Harari and her research group examine the ways digital media can provide insight into people’s lives and promote behavioral change.

Here, Harari explains some of her work: