3 answers on the EPA plan to fight ‘forever chemicals’ in water

You are free to share this article under the Attribution 4.0 International license.

The US Environmental Protection Agency has imposed the first-ever regulations limiting chemicals known as PFAS, or forever chemicals, in drinking water.

Long-term, low-dose exposure to per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS or forever chemicals, can hinder the immune system, interfere with hormones, and reduce the effectiveness of vaccines. It can also cause low birth weight and high cholesterol. High doses of PFAS increase the risk of kidney cancer, liver damage, testicular cancer, and thyroid disease.

On April 10, the EPA passed historic regulations on six PFAS compounds in drinking water based on their potential to cause kidney and liver cancer.

Carsten Prasse is an assistant professor of environmental health and engineering whose research focuses on the occurrence and fate of organic contaminants in the urban water cycle and their impact on environmental and human health.

Here, Prasse explains what you need to know about PFAS and the EPA’s plan: