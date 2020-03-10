How do we adapt if COVID moves teaching online?

The last thing I would do would be to sit 28 fifth-graders in a group video chat. That’s just simply not going to work. That’s pure chaos. It might work at a graduate or undergrad level, but it’s not going to work for kids.

There’s a lot of adaptive learning features out there, some of which allows teachers to input their own curriculum. Kids can work on those problems, teachers can monitor it, and teachers can have one-on-one meetings with kids. That would be a more productive use of everyone’s time.

That’s not going to be possible in every district. You can also send workbook packets home and have kids send in a picture of their completed assignment through email or text. Teachers can then follow up with phone calls. A lot of homes have smartphones, even if they don’t have a computer or high-speed internet.

To me, this is one of these times where if we don’t want to just close school and have kids not lose time, technology can be an answer.