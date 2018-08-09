Online daters seek someone out of their league

Share Article Facebook

Twitter

Email You are free to share this article under the Attribution 4.0 International license. Follow Futurity RSS

Twitter

Facebook

Newsletter

The majority of people who are online dating seek out partners who are more desirable than themselves, new research suggests.

The analysis reveals that hierarchies of desirability—or “leagues”—emerge in anonymized data from online dating networks in four major US cities.

“We have so many folk theories about how dating works that have not been scientifically tested.”

The majority of people in these dating networks contact prospects who are about 25 percent more desirable than themselves. They also tend to tailor their messaging strategies, sending relatively longer messages to contacts who are further up the hierarchy.

“We have so many folk theories about how dating works that have not been scientifically tested. Data from online dating gives us a window on the strategies that people use to find partners,” says lead author Elizabeth Bruch, associate professor of sociology and complex systems at the University of Michigan and a researcher in the Population Studies Center at the university’s Institute for Social Research.

To rate users’ desirability, Bruch and coauthor Mark Newman, professor of physics and complex systems, used a ranking algorithm based on the number of messages a person receives and the desirability of the senders.

If people who are themselves desirable contact you, then you are presumably more desirable yourself, say the researchers.

“Rather than relying on guesses about what people find attractive, this approach allows us to define desirability in terms of who is receiving the most attention and from whom,” Newman says.

The researchers applied the algorithm to data from users of a dating website in New York, Boston, Chicago, and Seattle. Among other things, the algorithm reveals how people behave strategically during online courtship by altering the length and number of messages they send to individuals at different levels of desirability.

Because most users send the majority of their messages “up” the hierarchy—out of their league—a lot of messages go unanswered.

“I think a common complaint when people use online dating websites is they feel like they never get any replies,” Bruch says. “This can be dispiriting. But even though the response rate is low, our analysis shows that 21 percent of people who engage in this aspirational behavior do get replies from a mate who is out of their league, so perseverance pays off.”

Because most users send the majority of their messages “up” the hierarchy—out of their league—a lot of messages go unanswered.

Bruch says the study also shows that sending longer messages to more desirable prospects may not be particularly helpful, though it’s a common strategy. Of the four cities analyzed, the notable exception was Seattle, where the researchers did observe a payoff for writing longer messages. In other locations, longer messages did not appear to increase a person’s chances of receiving a reply.

So if messages are the measure of desire, what prompts people to hit the “send” button? When the researchers compared desirability scores against user attributes, they found correlations between age, education level, and ethnicity. For example, up to the age of 50, older men tended to have higher desirability scores than younger men, while women’s desirability scores tended to decline from ages 18 to 60.

Though the study affirms that many people are making choices that align with popular stereotypes, Bruch stresses that this is not a rule that holds for all individuals.

“There can be a lot of heterogeneity in terms of who is desirable to whom,” she says. “Our scores reflect the overall desirability rankings given online dating site users’ diverse preferences, and there may be submarkets in which people who would not necessarily score as high by our measures could still have an awesome and fulfilling dating life.”

She also emphasizes that this is just the first, and perhaps shallowest, phase of courtship. Previous dating research has shown that as people spend time together, their unique character traits become more important relative to other attributes.

The research appears in Science Advances.

Source: Jenna Marshall/Santa Fe Institute for University of Michigan