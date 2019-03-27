To offset drought, retrofit older power plants

Share this

You are free to share this article under the Attribution 4.0 International license. University Duke University

Droughts and rising water temperatures linked to climate change will undercut the future generating capacity of some power plants, research finds.

Further, environmental regulations that limit water use could exacerbate the problem. But don’t scrap the regulations, the study recommends. Scrap the old cooling systems instead.

These older power plants with once-through cooling systems generate about a third of all US electricity.

“If we want to have reliable electricity and, at the same time, protect the lakes and rivers that provide cooling water to the plants, we need to retrofit the plants with recirculating cooling systems,” says Lincoln F. Pratson, professor of energy and the environment at Duke University’s Nicholas School of the Environment.

20% drought, 80% temperature

The new study shows that if surface waters warm 3 degrees centigrade and river flows drop 20 percent—both of which are probable by the end of the century—drought-related impacts will account for about 20 percent of all capacity reductions at thermoelectric power plants with once-through, or open-loop, cooling systems.

These reductions include capacity curtailments or shutdowns that could occur when local surface water levels drop below a plant’s intake structures.

Environmental regulations that govern a plant’s water use and the maximum temperature of used cooling water it can discharge back into rivers or lakes will account for much of the remaining 80 percent of future shutdowns and capacity cuts, Pratson says.

“It’s surprising that the impacts of drought will be so much larger than those of warmer temperatures, which we estimate will account for little more than 2 percent of reductions,” says Candise L. Henry, a 2018 PhD graduate of the Nicholas School, who led the study as part of her doctoral dissertation.

“But it’s also surprising that drought impacts will be so much smaller than regulatory impacts. Fortunately, nearly all of these impacts could be mitigated by switching to recirculating cooling systems.”

Once-through systems

Thermoelectric power plants use steam-driven turbines to generate their energy. Once the steam has passed through the turbines it must cool down. To do this, once-through systems draw in cold water from nearby rivers or lakes, circulate it through pipes to absorb the steam’s heat, and discharge the heated water back into the river or lake.

In recirculating systems, water from a cooling tower absorbs the steam’s heat and then routes it back to the tower where evaporation releases the heat. Plants with this type of system don’t discharge heated water to surface waters and only have to replace the portion of their cooling water supply lost through evaporation, making them less vulnerable to drought impacts and environmental regulations.

“Right now, it’s fairly common for plants to be granted provisional exemptions from rules governing the maximum allowable temperature of discharged water, but if regulations become more stringent under future administrations, we could see more curtailments or shutdowns of once-through power plants,” says Henry, now a postdoctoral researcher at the Carnegie Institution for Science at Stanford University.

Focus on water flow

To conduct the study, researchers analyzed seven years of operational and meteorological data for 52 eastern US power plants with once-through cooling systems.

Using an electricity generation model, they combed the data—which spanned the years 2007 to 2014, when severe droughts affected much of the Southeast—to track how hourly changes in local water temperatures and flow rates affected each plant’s maximum power output.

Running the model under seven different water-availability and temperature scenarios, allowed the researchers to tease apart what percentage of the total changes in generating capacity was caused by rising water temperatures, what portion stemmed from decreased water flow, and how much linked to regulatory compliance.

Using projected warming and water flow trends for the coming century, they estimated the likely future impacts of each factor.

“Past studies bundled the impacts of drought, water temperatures, and environmental regulation together,” Pratson notes. “By pulling them apart, we gain a much clearer picture of what the big threats will be and what we can do to mitigate them.”

The fact that drought impacts will be so much larger than those warmer water will cause underscores the need to prioritize mitigation strategies that focus on water flow, he says.

In addition to installing recirculating cooling systems, these strategies include installing ponds to hold cooling water reserves; locating new plants on larger bodies of water; and implementing more stringent watershed management plans to regulate water use by all users located on a river or lake.

The findings appear in Environmental Science & Technology.

Source: Duke University