Will Olympic athletes perform worse without fans in the stands?

Yeah. It’s a bit weird, right? The thing about motivation is, it’s like medicine—you want to get the right dose.

We can take the condition of social incentives—I’m calling being watched by others a social incentive. When you’re being watched by others, you have this hope that you’re going to perform well, whether it’s because you want people to view you favorably or because you don’t want the negative feedback from other people if you don’t do well. What we’ve shown is that when you are being watched by other people, areas of the brain related to theory of mind come online. It’s called mentalizing—thinking about other people and what they are thinking. So these areas come online, and they tend to inflate incentives related to successful task performance.

For example, in the task that we did, we paid people $25 to do a task, and we had a condition when they were watched by a few people and one when they were not watched by anyone. And when they were being watched, it sort of inflated the value representations in the brain. So rather than it being as if you were just looking at $25, it was like $26 or $27—it adds a little bit of incentive and boosts the value signals in your brain.

These mentalizing areas—the medial prefrontal cortex, the temporal parietal junction—are representing your thoughts about what other people are thinking, and they then influence your value representations related to successful task performance. And then when you’re doing the task, those reward representations, they sort of get mixed up in the ventral striatum, an area that’s related to both motor and motivational aspects, and that’s what energizes and invigorates performance. But it can also lead to you doing poorly—I suspect that if you get a much bigger audience, it might actually become a little bit detrimental. So you’re looking for that sweet spot in which motivation ramps up your performance just enough to get you to do better, but not so much that you’re going to choke under pressure.

For these Olympic athletes, there’s the social incentive of an audience. But there are also other incentives—many countries give financial bonuses if you win a medal. And for some athletes, like gymnasts, if they perform well, they can get endorsement deals afterwards that are worth millions of dollars. So the incentives don’t just come from the people in the stands—it’s multi-dimensional. And how all of that interacts is pretty complex.