Older adults feel better than young people despite COVID risks

Older adults report better emotional well-being than younger people, even during a pandemic that is placing them at greater risk than any other age group, according to a new survey.

Older adults reported feeling calm more often than younger folks, and were less likely to report negative emotions like anxiety compared to people their junior, the survey shows.

In the survey of 1,000 US adults, conducted at the onset of the pandemic, Laura Carstensen, professor of psychology and public policy at Stanford University, found that the older people were, the greater their sense of emotional well-being was.

The new paper appears in Psychological Science.

Carstensen is the founding director of the Stanford Center on Longevity and the principal investigator for the Stanford Life-span Development Laboratory. She is the author of A Long Bright Future: Happiness, Health and Financial Security in an Age of Increased Longevity (PublicAffairs, 2011).

Here, she explains some of the survey findings as well as previous research she has led about the emotional experiences of aging: