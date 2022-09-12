Some cleaners don’t do much to fight norovirus

Share this

Article Facebook

Twitter

Email You are free to share this article under the Attribution 4.0 International license. University North Carolina State University

A recent study looked at four sanitizers that claim to be effective at inactivating human norovirus.

The researchers found that three of them had very little effect on the pathogen.

Published in the journal Applied and Environmental Microbiology, the findings could inform efforts to reduce the risk of spreading human norovirus.

Norovirus infects around 20 million people in the US each year and costs the economy more than $160 million annually.

Here, coauthor Lee-Ann Jaykus, professor of food microbiology at North Carolina State University, talks about what worked well against the virus, what didn’t, and why it’s so important: