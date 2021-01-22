What do we know about the new coronavirus strains?

By their nature, viruses mutate. As we start to better understand the current virus, researchers are in a position to take a more concerted look at these variants. We get concerned when we start seeing a variant in multiple patients as that could signal that the virus is being transmitted and propagated, and also if the mutations would result in a significantly different illness.

Another area of interest and concern is when we see the same mutations developing in different locations. That suggests the specific mutation confers an advantage for the virus, allowing it to outcompete others and may make the virus more transmissible.