Your personality shapes how music affects your focus

If you’re working from home during the coronavirus pandemic, you might think twice before turning on the tunes, a psychologist says.

The answer to whether listening to music while trying to work will affect your performance isn’t the same for everyone, says Jack Aiello, a professor of psychology at Rutgers University.

Aiello, who has researched how music affects the performance of cognitive work, says it depends on the music, task, and individual personality.

Here, he explains his research and why you might want to skip turning on the tunes: