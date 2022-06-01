Genetic sex affects how muscles ‘talk’ to other tissues

Share this

A new study identifies sex-specific circuits of muscle signaling to other tissues.

This new discovery provides insight into how muscle functions, such as exercise, promote healthy longevity, metabolism, and cognition.

The study in eLife is the first to evaluate how genetic architecture influences muscle signaling to other tissues, highlighting that sex and estrogens are critical determinants of these processes.

“Muscle is critical for maintaining metabolic state and disruption of muscle function is a hallmark of diseases such as obesity, type 2 diabetes, and cardiovascular disease,” says senior author Marcus M. Seldin, assistant professor of biological chemistry at University of California, Irvine School of Medicine.

Muscles secrete proteins called myokines, which play roles in a variety of processes by interacting with other tissues. Essentially, myokines allow skeletal muscles to communicate with organs such as the kidneys, the liver, or the brain, which is essential for the body to keep its metabolic balance. Some of the process myokines are involved include inflammation, cancer, the changes brought about by exercise, and even cognition. Despite the clear relevance of myokines to so many physiological outcomes, the way these proteins are regulated and their effects are not well understood.

For this study, the research team performed a survey of genetic correlations focused on myokine gene regulation, muscle cell composition, cross-tissue signaling, and interactions with genetic sex in humans. While expression levels of a majority of myokines and cell proportions within skeletal muscle showed little relative differences between males and females, nearly all significant cross-tissue enrichments operated in a sex-specific or hormone-dependent fashion; in particular, with estradiol.

These sex- and hormone-specific effects were consistent across key metabolic tissues: liver, pancreas, hypothalamus, intestine, heart, visceral and subcutaneous adipose tissue. The study highlights a few examples such as that muscle signals more to the pancreas in females, compared to in males where the liver is dominant.

“We already know that skeletal muscle plays an integral role in coordinating physiologic homeostasis. In this study, we sought to understand how muscle interacts with metabolic tissues and illustrate the importance of considering the effects of genetic sex and sexual hormones when studying metabolism,” says Seldin.

Moving forward, the research team plans to generate cell-based systems to evaluate some of the new hormones uncovered as part of this study and investigate why they signal differently between sexes.

The National Institutes of Health supported the work.

Source: UC Irvine