Aspirin may boost pregnancy chance for women with past miscarriages

Share this

Article Facebook

Twitter

Email You are free to share this article under the Attribution 4.0 International license. University Emory University

Low-dose aspirin therapy before conception and during early pregnancy may increase pregnancy chances and live births among women who have experienced one or two prior miscarriages, according to a new study.

Researchers adjusted for differences in aspirin use between women who deviated from the daily regimen and those who adhered to it, rather than looking solely at the difference in pregnancy rates between women who were randomized to aspirin versus placebo.

“This work is the first to demonstrate that starting low-dose aspirin therapy while trying to become pregnant and taking it consistently four or five days a week until birth may improve the reproductive outcomes of couples who have experienced one or two prior pregnancy losses,” says Ashley Naimi, associate professor in epidemiology at the Rollins School of Public Health at Emory University.

The Effects of Aspirin in Gestation and Reproduction (EAGeR) trial included more than 1,000 women between 18 and 40 years old with one or two previous miscarriages. The women received either daily low-dose aspirin (81 milligrams) or a placebo while trying to conceive.

If they did conceive, they would continue to receive this regimen through the 36th week of pregnancy. Although the original study, published in 2014, found no overall difference in pregnancy loss rates between the two groups, there was a higher birthrate for the subgroup of women who had experienced only one previous miscarriage before the 20th week of pregnancy.

Unlike the original analysis, the current re-analysis considered whether a participant adhered to the treatment, skipped days, or discontinued it entirely, possibly because of side effects such as bleeding, nausea, or vomiting.

The researchers found that, for every 100 women, adhering to the aspirin regimen for at least five days a week led to eight more positive pregnancy tests, six fewer pregnancy losses, and culminated in 15 more live births.

Women who adhered to the therapy four days per week experienced similar results. The researchers concluded that taking low-dose aspirin at least four days per week could improve the odds for pregnancy and live birth in this group of women.

The study appears in Annals of Internal Medicine. Additional researchers from the epidemiology branch at the National Institutes of Health’s Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development contributed to the work.

Source: Emory University