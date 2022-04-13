Book charts mindfulness practice for young adults

Share this

Article Facebook

Twitter

Email You are free to share this article under the Attribution 4.0 International license. University Brown University

A new book offers essential mindfulness skills to help young adults flourish during that time of transition and throughout their lifetime.

Eric Loucks, an associate professor and director of the Mindfulness Center at Brown University, says that young people talk frequently about economic stress, career uncertainty, fraught relationships with social media, and loneliness, among other concerns.

But Loucks suggests that mindfulness may be an effective way to help to them (and people of all ages) contend with challenges and learn habits that can set them up for a lifetime of better health. In a new book, The Mindful College Student: How to Succeed, Boost Well-Being, and Build the Life You Want at University & Beyond (New Harbinger, 2022), he provides information on mindfulness training supported by clinical research to help young adults develop skills to bolster well-being.

The book is based on Loucks’ Mindfulness-Based College program at Brown. Launched in 2015, the noncredit program grew out of a for-credit mindfulness course at Brown, and a study showed that its approach improved health outcomes among participating students.

Loucks says he was encouraged to see that a tailored mindfulness program could help students decrease stress and symptoms of depression and increase sleep quality, physical activity levels, and general wellness.

Here, Loucks answers questions about the power of mindfulness: