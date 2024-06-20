Family stress can lead to guilt about work for military members

Share this

A new study finds that when service members struggle to cope with the personal and family demands of military life, they feel more guilt about their work.

“Service members give a lot to the career of being in the military,” says lead author Meredith Farnsworth, a 2022 doctoral graduate from the College of Family and Consumer Sciences at the University of Georgia. “It’s about understanding how we take care of service members and their families in the best way through policy and programming.”

For the study, published in the journal Military Psychology, the researchers analyzed data from more than 200 military families made up of a service member father, civilian mother, and adolescent child between the ages of 11 and 18. The researchers surveyed all three family members about stress levels and relationship dynamics.

Service members indicated how guilty they felt about their work affecting family life as well as how their work enriched their family.

“Family members are interdependent, and their stress can be contagious from one another,” says coauthor Catherine O’Neal, an assistant professor in the College of Family and Consumer Sciences. “But it’s also true that each individual sees things differently. Some family members experience more or less stress, and that has implications for managing work and family life.”

Work-related guilt was highest among fathers who say they and their family have challenges coping with the demands of military service. In contrast, when fathers reported they and their family coped well with military stress, they perceived their military service enriched their family’s life (for instance, seeing the benefits of military service for their children).

“Research tends to take a deficit approach. For instance, focusing on what leads to workers feeling guilty about how their work impacts their family. It’s important for research to also take a strength-based approach, in identifying factors connected to family life being enriched because of work,” O’Neal says.

The researchers also found that when adolescents reported a more positive relationship with their service member father, the father generally reported lower levels of family enrichment from their work. One potential explanation, Farnsworth says, is that adolescents with good parental relationships open up about stress and concerns. That open flow of communication can make parents more aware of difficulties, leading to lower perceptions of work-family enrichment.

“In close relationships with high levels of warmth and less hostility, parents may hear more about their adolescents’ struggles with things that are hard, including military life,” Farnsworth says. “So service member parents might be less likely to say, ‘Oh, look at all the good things happening at home because of my work.'”

While all jobs and industries come with their own stressors, O’Neal says it’s important to understand the unique role of military service.

“Military is not just the workplace,” O’Neal says. “It represents a lifestyle with its own culture, especially for active duty service members.”

The concept of work-life stress appears differently in military families, given the potential deployments and separations, as well as concerns for individual health and safety. Military service creates demands, such as relocation or the absence of a partner or parent, for all family members. But studies like this one can uncover new ways to support families through stressors.

“The more we can figure out specifically what’s going on and the ways military service creates guilt and family enrichment, the better positioned we are to create more effective and efficient policies to help families,” Farnsworth says.

This could involve workplace flexibility, centering families in support programs, and catching potential stressors early. But by taking these steps, it’s possible to improve overall job satisfaction and retention in the military, Farnsworth says.

The USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture funded the work.

Source: University of Georgia