How can you keep your microbiome healthy?

As a whole, the public will try anything to attain and maintain a healthy lifestyle, but some modern-day practices intended to improve health and medicine are over-used and may actually be doing more harm than good. These threats include the very widespread over-usage of antibiotics, C-sections, use of baby formula over breast milk, and antibacterial products.

Antibiotics are the number one threat to our microbiome, but it’s complex because while they are a pillar of modern life, almost all children are receiving multiple courses in the first few years of life. Every time a child takes a dose of an antibiotic, doctors need to account for the cost-benefit of the antibiotics and how it may be increasing the risk of other diseases. We need to educate medical professionals to understand that every prescription has a cost and question whether it is absolutely necessary.

Infants’ microbes are threatened when they are delivered via C-section or given formula as opposed to breast milk. Every generation hands over their microbiome to the next as the baby passes through the birth canal, but babies born through C-section lack that transfer. At some point early in life, babies will then be given their first course of antibiotics. It takes a while for the microbiome of babies born by C-section to normalize and in that time when the brain and immune system develops, they become more at risk for developing obesity, celiac disease, and juvenile diabetes.

Next, babies fed formula receive important nutrients such as calories and calcium, but they’re missing the micronutrients that breast milk has evolved to contain. As a result, the microbiome is altered in ways that could increase the later risk of obesity, asthma, and allergies.

The last major threat is the use of antibacterials, whether it be soaps or hand gels, as they get rid of the “good” germs as well as the “bad.” We need the good germs to help our bodies defend against the bad, but with antibacterials we are washing everything away.