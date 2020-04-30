Mental health providers struggle to adapt during COVID-19

Share this

You are free to share this article under the Attribution 4.0 International license. University Michigan State University, Rutgers University

A survey of community-based mental health providers highlights the adaptions they’re making to continue service.

Some community-based mental health providers in New Jersey don’t have the necessary funds for the telehealth technology they need to reach patients or the personal protective equipment (PPE) required to protect staff, according to the survey.

Mental health providers—who work primarily in outpatient department day programs, through mobile outreach services, or through face-to-face services in residences and settings inside and outside hospitals—from more than 40 community-based mental health organizations responded to the survey.

The survey is a sampling of 140 provider organizations that serve more than 90,000 people with serious mental health conditions, most of whom are unemployed and impoverished and some of whom are homeless or homebound.

Here, Ken Gill, associate dean and chair in the psychiatric rehabilitation and counseling department at the Rutgers School of Health Professions, explains the findings.