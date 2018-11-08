Online course may change ideas about who’s ‘math-minded’

Share this

University Stanford University

A new online course can help to change students’ mindset about their own abilities in math, researchers say.

From an early age, children are conditioned to think they fall into two categories: “math-minded people”—those who naturally have a way with numbers and non-“math-minded”—those who hate numbers.

But Jo Boaler, a professor of mathematics education at Stanford University, believes this mindset can change. In the course, students work together to come up with solutions to different problems and learn about how math is everywhere around us.

“I’ve done better with math when I was talking with people sharing ideas,” one student says.

The National Science Foundation funded this work.

Source: National Science Foundation