3 steps to fight mass incarceration in the United States

How do we take the “mass” out of mass incarceration? Here, Mark Kleiman, professor of public policy at the NYU Marron Institute of Urban Management, tackles that question.
“To get back to our 1962 incarceration rate, now that we’re back to our 1962 crime rate,” he says, “we have let to let out 80 percent of the prisoners.” In this video, Kleiman offers three steps for making that happen.
Source: NYU