3 steps to fight mass incarceration in the United States

Prison inmates make one of their daily allotment of six phone calls at the York Community Reintegration Center on May 24, 2016 in Niantic, Connecticut. The center is part of the York Correctional Institution, which houses all of the state's more than 1,000 female inmates. The unit is designed to prepare prisoners for successful reintegration into society after serving out their sentences. (Credit: John Moore/Getty Images )

How do we take the “mass” out of mass incarceration? Here, Mark Kleiman, professor of public policy at the NYU Marron Institute of Urban Management, tackles that question.

“To get back to our 1962 incarceration rate, now that we’re back to our 1962 crime rate,” he says, “we have let to let out 80 percent of the prisoners.” In this video, Kleiman offers three steps for making that happen.

Source: NYU