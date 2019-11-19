Yogurt and fiber diet may cut lung cancer risk

Share this

A diet high in fiber and yogurt is associated with a reduced risk for lung cancer, according to a new study.

The benefits of a diet high in fiber and yogurt have already been established for cardiovascular disease and gastrointestinal cancer. The new findings, based on an analysis of data from studies involving 1.4 million adults in the United States, Europe, and Asia, suggest this diet may also protect against lung cancer.

Researchers divided participants into five groups, according to the amount of fiber and yogurt they consumed. Those with the highest yogurt and fiber consumption had a 33% reduced lung cancer risk as compared to the group who did not consume yogurt and consumed the least amount of fiber.

“Our study provides strong evidence supporting the US 2015-2020 Dietary Guideline recommending a high fiber and yogurt diet,” says senior author Xiao-Ou Shu, a professor of cancer research, associate director for global health, and co-leader of the Cancer Epidemiology Research Program at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center at Vanderbilt University.

“This inverse association was robust, consistently seen across current, past, and never smokers, as well as men, women, and individuals with different backgrounds,” she adds.

Shu says the health benefits may be rooted in their prebiotic (nondigestible food that promotes growth of beneficial microorganisms in the intestines) and probiotic properties. The properties may independently or synergistically modulate gut microbiota in a beneficial way.

The research appears in JAMA Oncology. Additional coauthors are from Seoul National University and Vanderbilt.

Source: Vanderbilt University