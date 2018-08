Share Article Facebook

Researchers may have discovered the inspiration for Dr. Seuss’ Lorax character and his Truffula trees.

Primate biologists at NYU used facial recognition software to create a multidimensional map of primates in central Africa. The researchers believe that Dr. Seuss took his inspiration for the Lorax from the Patas monkey.

Source: NYU