Listen: Does welfare reduce crime?

A new study examines one program’s impact on employment and incarceration.

There have been myths and tropes about welfare since it was created. We often hear critics say that welfare discourages people from working—but are these claims really true?

This debate often plays out through theory and anecdotes, yet it’s rare to get good data about the true effects of welfare. The new paper by University of Chicago economist Manasi Deshpande does just that.

It’s a first-of-its-kind study that tells a clear story about the life-long effects of one kind of welfare on employment and criminal involvement.

The findings are thorough, surprising, and Deshpande hopes they will entirely reframe the debate about welfare in America.

Here, Deshpande explains the work and what makes the findings so important:

You can read the transcript for this episode here.

Source: University of Chicago