Other laws affecting pregnancy lag behind legal pot

Consider low birth weight, for example. Disparities in low birth weight between Black and non-Black infants are well documented and prenatal cannabis use can potentially exacerbate these disparities.

If, like tobacco and alcohol outlets, cannabis dispensaries open disproportionately or market more heavily in lower-income, Black communities (creating an inequitable distribution of risk factors), disparities in low birth weight may be further exacerbated. Essentially, cannabis use legalization may indirectly increase disparities in low birth weight through increases in prenatal cannabis use, especially in areas where there is more advertising, and the density of cannabis dispensaries is higher. Research is needed to examine these pathways.

In terms of social equity, child welfare laws have not kept up with cannabis legalization. Punitive laws and policies criminalizing prenatal substance use and the discriminatory manner in which they are implemented may increase cannabis-related social inequities. For example, Black women are more likely than white women to be reported to Child Protective Services for prenatal substance use, even when there is no difference in their substance use status.

We have to ensure through equitable, evidence-based policy and practice that cannabis use legalization doesn’t worsen this inequity—especially as more women, particularly Black women, use cannabis during pregnancy as a function of cannabis use legalization.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists has been advocating to repeal laws and policies that criminalize prenatal substance use, but many states still consider prenatal substance use grounds for the termination of parental rights. Women in general, and Black women in particular, may also underreport cannabis use or avoid seeking prenatal care due to fears about losing their parental rights, especially in states where prenatal substance use is considered to be child abuse. This can lead to worse pregnancy outcomes and missed opportunities for prenatal care and education on substance use prevention and treatment. Even when women choose to disclose their cannabis use, inequities in repercussions for honest disclosure may remain.

With cannabis legalization extending across the United States, research on the best policies to protect health and social equity and to minimize harm to maternal and child health is critical.