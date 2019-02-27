Play Video

What are the origins of the word ‘Latinx’?

(Credit: Getty Images)

Where did the term “Latinx” come from and is it here to stay?

“So what we’re seeing is that ‘Latinx’ is providing another way for defining and representing the diversity of what is in fact a very complex community,” says Arlene Davila, professor of anthropology and American studies at New York University and founding director of the Latinx Project.

“A label that includes more of us will always be a better label,” she says.

Here, Davila talks about the origins of and rationale for the term “Latinx.”

Source: New York University

