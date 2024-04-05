How to calm your kids’ travel anxiety

Share this

Families planning summer getaways may find that recent headlines about transportation-related disasters have their children feeling a bit anxious about vacation travel.

Derek Seward, a professor in the counseling and Human services department at Syracuse University’s School of Education, shares some signs parents should watch for and tips to help their children feel more secure: