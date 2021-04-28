Listen: Kara Swisher explains the high costs of ‘Big Tech’

Share this

Article Facebook

Twitter

Email You are free to share this article under the Attribution 4.0 International license. University University of Chicago

The so-called “Big Tech” industry has dramatically improved our daily lives, but at what cost?

Few people have gotten a closer look at these companies than Kara Swisher, writer for The New York Times and podcast host—and she says we need to wrestle more with that question.

Recently she shared her expertise with University of Chicago students as a fellow at the Institute of Politics. She taught a seminar called “The Five Horsemen of the Techpocalypse,” which examined Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Google, and Facebook.

Here, she joins the Big Brains podcast to give her impressions of that experience, and to discuss the future of “Big Tech”:

You can read the transcript for this episode here.

Subscribe to Big Brains on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, and Spotify.

Source: University of Chicago