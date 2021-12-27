How do the James Webb Space Telescope’s infrared ‘eyes’ work?

The technology onboard NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, which launched on December 26, makes it the most powerful space telescope in history.

University of Arizona researchers led the design of the telescope’s Near-Infrared Camera, and they also lead the science team for its Mid-Infrared Instrument.

These powerful infrared cameras can help astronomers peer into the universe like never before, to learn about infant galaxies, stellar nurseries, planets orbiting other stars, and more.

Here, you can learn about how Webb’s infrared tech works: