How do the James Webb Space Telescope’s infrared ‘eyes’ work?

December 27th, 2021 Posted by

Engineers and technicians assemble the James Webb Space Telescope November 2, 2016 at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland. (Credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The technology onboard NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, which launched on December 26, makes it the most powerful space telescope in history.

University of Arizona researchers led the design of the telescope’s Near-Infrared Camera, and they also lead the science team for its Mid-Infrared Instrument.

These powerful infrared cameras can help astronomers peer into the universe like never before, to learn about infant galaxies, stellar nurseries, planets orbiting other stars, and more.

Here, you can learn about how Webb’s infrared tech works:

Source: University of Arizona
