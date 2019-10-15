Here’s what people mean by terms like ‘privilege’

Share this

Article Facebook

Twitter

Email You are free to share this article under the Attribution 4.0 International license. University Brandeis University

The terms intersectionality, privilege, and positionality are increasingly common. This podcast episode offers definitions and examples.

“We want to pay attention to that particular intersection where two forms of oppression come together because there’s a story there, and it’s a story that is almost never told,” says Mark Brimhall-Vargas, vice president for diversity, equity, and inclusion at Brandeis University, of intersectionality.

And positionality “gives us insight into what other people experience that we may not,” says Brimhall-Vargas.

As for privilege, “Most people, when they think about privilege, actually think about something that is earned,” but that’s just one definition. Listen in for the explanation:

A full transcript of the episode is available here.

Source: Brandeis University