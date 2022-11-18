Clinical trial often exclude people with intellectual disabilities

We had two major findings.

The first is that when we looked for clinical trial eligibility criteria that would signal the potential inclusion of adults with intellectual disability (e.g., plans for accommodations for those with low literacy, inclusion of individuals with legally appointed guardians), we rarely found them.

Second, we found that almost three-quarters of all clinical trials have eligibility criteria that can easily result in the exclusion of adults with intellectual disability. These studies had two primary paths that can lead to exclusion.

About one-third of the clinical trials have eligibility criteria that directly excludes individuals with intellectual disability or cognitive impairment based on their diagnosis or legal capacity to provide consent; and about two-thirds of clinical trials have eligibility criteria excluding individuals who might not be able to read or write, lack such functional skills as self-care skills, or the ability to read and write, do not have access to technology, or who, in the view of the research team, are unable to complete study procedures, safely engage in the research, have the necessary health status, or may otherwise confound study findings.

These are exclusion criteria that adults with intellectual disability may be more [affected] by due to systemic oppression and other social factors.