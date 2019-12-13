Here’s what you need to know about impeachment

The public proceedings before the Intelligence Committee and the Judiciary Committee did follow House rules. Those were similar in many ways to the rules followed during the impeachment proceedings against President Nixon and later President Clinton, but they also differed in some respects. I don’t think the differences made the proceedings unfair.

The Intelligence Committee held two sets of hearings. The first were behind closed doors, and the second were public. The president and his lawyers were not invited to participate in either, but Republican members of the committee had the same rights to question witnesses as the Democrats. The hearings before the Judiciary Committee were public, and President Trump and his lawyers were invited to participate, but chose not to.

When the House was considering articles of impeachment against President Nixon, it held only one set of hearings: public hearings before the Judiciary Committee. The same was true when President Clinton was impeached. In both cases much of the investigative work had been done earlier, in secret: by special counsels working within the Department of Justice, and before grand juries. (In Nixon’s case, the Senate had also held hearings.)

The closest analogy to the role played by the Intelligence Committee in this case was what the special counsels and grand juries did in the Nixon and Clinton cases, and all of that was behind closed doors, outside the presence of the president and his lawyers—and without the check that Republican members of the Intelligence Committee could play in this case.

The Republicans have complained that the proceedings before the Intelligence Committee and the Judiciary Committee were unfair because, as the minority, the Republicans didn’t have the power to subpoena witnesses or to object to witnesses called by the Democrats. There is something to this complaint, but not much. It is true the Republicans, as the minority party, could subpoena witnesses in these hearings only with the concurrence of the Democrats. But that is largely how the hearings operated in the Nixon and Clinton impeachment probes, as well.

It’s also true that the rules for the recent hearings didn’t require the committee chairs—Rep. Adam Schiff in the Intelligence Committee and Rep. Jerry Nadler in the Judiciary Committee—to consult with the ranking minority members before issuing subpoenas. And that is a significant difference from the rules that applied during the Nixon and Clinton impeachment proceedings. But it corresponds to a general shift in the practice of House committees, which took place in 2015, during the Obama Administration, when the House was controlled by Republicans, and it is a shift that was pushed through at that time by the Republican leadership, over strong objections from the Democrats.