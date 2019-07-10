Why can’t we nail down how fast the universe is expanding?

Share this

The fate of the universe rests on the Hubble constant, but figuring out its value has proven a serious challenge.

“The Hubble constant is a measure of the rate of growth of the universe,” explains Marcelle Soares-Santos, assistant professor of physics at Brandeis University.

“The value of the Hubble constant will set what is the rate of expansion today, what is the fate of the universe in the future,” she says.

In this episode of The Take: Big Ideas Explained in Under 5 Minutes, Soares-Santos explains why the constant is so difficult to calculate and how her new approach might finally get it right.

Source: Brandeis University