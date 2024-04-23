How you can reverse insulin resistance

Share this

What is insulin resistance and how can you reverse it? An expert has answers for you.

Gerald I. Shulman, a professor of medicine (endocrinology) and cellular and molecular physiology, investigator emeritus of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute, and co-director of the Yale Diabetes Research Center, studies the molecular basis for the condition, which is found in approximately 40% of US adults.

“One of the major threats to global health in the 21st century, insulin resistance is a key factor in the development of type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, fatty liver disease, neurogenerative disease, and obesity-associated cancers,” Shulman says.

“Understanding the molecular basis for insulin resistance can lead to novel therapies that help prevent these diseases.”

Here, Shulman discusses the basics of the condition, how it affects your health, and the steps you can take to reverse it: