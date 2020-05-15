Sourdough is having its moment, but how does it work?

Share this

University North Carolina State University

As we stay at home, a lot of folks are doing their own bread baking and as commercial yeast can be hard to come by, many are experimenting with sourdough.

“It’s really a glorified paper-mache paste, right? And you know you’ve got the consistency right if it’s the same gloppiness as applesauce or toothpaste,” says Erin McKenney, a lecturer in applied ecology and co-leader of the Wild Sourdough Citizen Science Project at North Carolina State University.

“So truly to start with it just is that thick paste, but over time transformations do take place as environmental bacteria and yeast start to colonize that flour and water mixture and you actually grow your own microbial garden in the jar.”

Here, McKenney explains how sourdough does what it does and how you too can turn microbes into bread.

You can download the episode’s transcript here.

Source: NC State