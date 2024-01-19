Despite debates, homework is still ‘essential’ for kids

Share this

The necessity of homework has been a subject of debate since at least as far back as the 1890s, according to Joyce L. Epstein.

“It’s always been the case that parents, kids—and sometimes teachers, too—wonder if this is just busy work,” says Epstein, co-director of the Center on School, Family, and Community Partnerships at Johns Hopkins University.

But after decades of researching how to improve schools, the professor in the Johns Hopkins School of Education remains certain that homework is essential—as long as the teachers have done their homework, too.

The National Network of Partnership Schools, which she founded in 1995 to advise schools and districts on ways to improve comprehensive programs of family engagement, has developed hundreds of improved homework ideas through its Teachers Involve Parents in Schoolwork program.

For an English class, a student might interview a parent on popular hairstyles from their youth and write about the differences between then and now. Or for science class, a family could identify forms of matter over the dinner table, labeling foods as liquids or solids. These innovative and interactive assignments not only reinforce concepts from the classroom but also foster creativity, spark discussions, and boost student motivation.

“We’re not trying to eliminate homework procedures, but expand and enrich them,” says Epstein, who is packing this research into a forthcoming book on the purposes and designs of homework.

Here, Epstein discusses why homework is essential, how to maximize its benefit to learners, and what the “no-homework” approach gets wrong:

Q What kind of homework training do teachers typically get? A Future teachers and administrators really have little formal training on how to design homework before they assign it. This means that most just repeat what their teachers did, or they follow textbook suggestions at the end of units. For example, future teachers are well prepared to teach reading and literacy skills at each grade level, and they continue to learn to improve their teaching of reading in ongoing in-service education. By contrast, most receive little or no training on the purposes and designs of homework in reading or other subjects. It is really important for future teachers to receive systematic training to understand that they have the power, opportunity, and obligation to design homework with a purpose. Q Why do students need more interactive homework? A If homework assignments are always the same—10 math problems, six sentences with spelling words—homework can get boring and some kids just stop doing their assignments, especially in the middle and high school years. When we’ve asked teachers what’s the best homework you’ve ever had or designed, invariably we hear examples of talking with a parent or grandparent or peer to share ideas. To be clear, parents should never be asked to “teach” seventh grade science or any other subject. Rather, teachers set up the homework assignments so that the student is in charge. It’s always the student’s homework. But a good activity can engage parents in a fun, collaborative way. Our data show that with “good” assignments, more kids finish their work, more kids interact with a family partner, and more parents say, “I learned what’s happening in the curriculum.” It all works around what the youngsters are learning. Q Is family engagement really that important? A At Hopkins, I am part of the Center for Social Organization of Schools, a research center that studies how to improve many aspects of education to help all students do their best in school. One thing my colleagues and I realized was that we needed to look deeply into family and community engagement. There were so few references to this topic when we started that we had to build the field of study. When children go to school, their families “attend” with them whether a teacher can “see” the parents or not. So, family engagement is ever-present in the life of a school. Q My daughter’s elementary school doesn’t assign homework until third grade. What’s your take on “no homework” policies? A There are some parents, writers, and commentators who have argued against homework, especially for very young children. They suggest that children should have time to play after school. This, of course is true, but many kindergarten kids are excited to have homework like their older siblings. If they give homework, most teachers of young children make assignments very short—often following an informal rule of 10 minutes per grade level. “No homework” does not guarantee that all students will spend their free time in productive and imaginative play. Some researchers and critics have consistently misinterpreted research findings. They have argued that homework should be assigned only at the high school level where data point to a strong connection of doing assignments with higher student achievement. However, as we discussed, some students stop doing homework. This leads, statistically, to results showing that doing homework or spending more minutes on homework is linked to higher student achievement. If slow or struggling students are not doing their assignments, they contribute to—or cause—this “result.” Teachers need to design homework that even struggling students want to do because it is interesting. Just about all students at any age level react positively to good assignments and will tell you so. Q Did COVID change how schools and parents view homework? A Within 24 hours of the day school doors closed in March 2020, just about every school and district in the country figured out that teachers had to talk to and work with students’ parents. This was not the same as homeschooling—teachers were still working hard to provide daily lessons. But if a child was learning at home in the living room, parents were more aware of what they were doing in school. One of the silver linings of COVID was that teachers reported that they gained a better understanding of their students’ families. We collected wonderfully creative examples of activities from members of the National Network of Partnership Schools. I’m thinking of one art activity where every child talked with a parent about something that made their family unique. Then they drew their finding on a snowflake and returned it to share in class. In math, students talked with a parent about something the family liked so much that they could represent it 100 times. Conversations about schoolwork at home was the point. Q How did you create so many homework activities via the Teachers Involve Parents in Schoolwork program? A We had several projects with educators to help them design interactive assignments, not just “do the next three examples on page 38.” Teachers worked in teams to create TIPS activities, and then we turned their work into a standard TIPS format in math, reading/language arts, and science for grades K-8. Any teacher can use or adapt our prototypes to match their curricula. Overall, we know that if future teachers and practicing educators were prepared to design homework assignments to meet specific purposes—including but not limited to interactive activities—more students would benefit from the important experience of doing their homework. And more parents would, indeed, be partners in education.