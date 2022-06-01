Don’t give your baby homemade formula

If you are not able to get your baby’s formula, it’s important to speak with your child’s pediatrician before making any changes. Your pediatrician can provide guidance as to the safest, available options for your baby, especially if your child has special health needs.

The American Academy of Pediatrics [AAP] has issued new guidance to help caregivers struggling to find baby formula as the shortage worsens. Some initial solutions include checking at smaller stores and drug stores, buying formula online from well-recognized distributors, and checking local social media groups dedicated to this issue.

The new advice for alternatives is only for emergency situations when baby formula cannot be found. These alternatives are only meant to be used for a short period of time; they are not permanent alternatives to baby formula.

Toddler formula—while not recommended for infants—can be used for a few days if the infant is close to 12 months old. The AAP also says full-term babies can be fed formula made for premature babies for a few weeks if needed.

In an absolute emergency, the AAP says soy milk that is fortified with protein and calcium may be an option for a few days for babies who are close to a year old. If you use an alternative, be sure to change back to formula as soon as some is available.