How to handle conflict at holiday gatherings

Family gatherings during the holidays can be breeding grounds for conflict and sensitive conversations.

From politics and religion to personal choices and long-held grudges, the holidays have a way of bringing out the best and worst in all families.

If you’re dreading the thought of navigating a minefield of drama during family holiday gatherings this season, you’re not alone. According to the American Psychiatric Association, more than a third of Americans are concerned about “challenging family dynamics” this holiday season.

Afton Kapuscinski is an associate professor of psychology and director of the Psychological Services Center at Syracuse University. Her research relates to the treatment and prevention of mental health issues in adults.

She has talked extensively about navigating family conflict and mental health during the height of the pandemic.

Here, she answers three questions about how to approach sensitive topics with family members: