Hoarding during stressful times isn’t all that strange

The COVID-19 pandemic has heightened stress and anxiety, leading some people to start hoarding as much toilet paper, bread, and hand sanitizer as they can fit in their car.

But the practice isn’t that unusual, says Stephanie Preston, behavioral neuroscientist in the University of Michigan Department of Psychology.

Here, she explains why hoarding is a normal behavior during times of stress: