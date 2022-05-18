What should parents know about hepatitis in kids?

Share this

If you’re a parent who is worried about the sudden—and unusually high—number of acute hepatitis cases in children, you’re not alone.

But medical experts say there is no need for panic. Instead, they recommend that physicians and parents educate themselves on what to watch out for.

Hepatitis, or inflammation of the liver, is extremely rare in children. Yet more than 100 cases of severe hepatitis—in otherwise healthy children—have been reported in 25 US states and territories in recent months. And there have been at least another 100 cases in 19 other countries.

While most children fully recover from hepatitis, or inflammation of the liver, 14% of the cases in the US required liver transplant and five children have died, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In April, the CDC issued a health alert to physicians to keep an eye out for hepatitis in children.

Scientists are still searching for a definitive cause, but adenoviruses are a possible culprit because it, too, has been found in more than one-third of the reported cases globally. Adenoviruses are a group of common viruses that cause a range of illnesses, from cold-like symptoms to gastroenteritis, or “a stomach bug.”

“Although adenoviruses can cause hepatitis, it is uncommon in adenovirus type 41, which was found in a cluster of children with hepatitis in Alabama,” says Rima Fawaz, a pediatric transplant hepatologist at Yale University Medicine.

Likewise, neither COVID-19 nor the vaccine appear to be linked to the cases, health officials say. “Most of the cases have occurred in children under age 5, who have not received vaccination,” Fawaz says.

Here, Fawaz explains the signs and symptoms, and what else is known about these cases so far: