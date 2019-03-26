Why it’s so hard to reproduce HeLa cell findings

I propose taking a molecular fingerprint of the proteome—in other words, all the proteins in their entirety—or of the transcriptome—all messenger RNA molecules in their entirety—as present at a particular time in the cells used in the experiments. These days, taking measurements of this kind is relatively inexpensive, but perhaps still high enough to provoke resistance in the scientific community.

Compared with the overall costs of a research paper, though, the costs of this kind of fingerprint are minimal. The idea is for the fingerprint to be appended to the publication.

If we had molecular data on the cells used in all the 100,000 papers to date, along with the biochemical and cell biological results presented in these papers, we could use computer analysis to gather unimagined insights into how cells function. The data in the fingerprints would be a gold mine for biology.