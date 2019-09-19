Stretchy electronic ‘tattoo’ monitors heart disease

Share this

A new ‘electronic tattoo’ could make monitoring heart health easier and more accurate than existing methods.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, killing approximately 610,000 people yearly. The current method for monitoring the heart is the electrocardiography machine, also called EKG. It’s been the standard for decades.

University of Texas at Austin engineers made the wearable technology from stretchy, lightweight material, which make it possible to comfortably place the tattoo right over the heart for extended periods. The device is smaller than a credit card and thinner than a human hair.

Researchers in the same lab are currently working to make the system wireless and integrate the technology with a smartphone. The team says the device will provide greater insight into heart health and in real-time.

The National Science Foundation funded the research.

