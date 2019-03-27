Heart patients may fare better at teaching hospitals

Share this

Heart attack patients treated at hospitals with low care scores are at greater risk for another heart attack and even death, researchers report.

The new study, which appears in the American Journal of Cardiology, compared care scores in the New Jersey Hospital Performance Reports with one-month and one-year rates of readmission for heart attack or death due to cardiovascular causes.

Researchers reviewed the electronic medical records of more than 160,000 patients at 80 New Jersey acute care hospitals from 2004 to 2015.

In low-scoring hospitals, 3 percent of heart attack patients returned to the hospital because of a new heart attack within 30 days. At one year, doctors readmitted 13 percent, and about 8 percent died from cardiovascular causes.

In comparison, patients admitted to a teaching hospital had a 25 percent lower chance of readmission at one month. At one year, the chance of these patients suffering cardiovascular death was 10 percent lower than patients initially admitted to a non-teaching hospital.

The study found a higher risk for a new heart attack and/or death among patients with conditions including acute heart failure, high blood pressure, or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. But patients treated at a teaching hospital had reduced risk.

“Hospital performance scores have real health implications for patients who have had a heart attack,” says lead author William Kostis, an associate professor at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School’s Cardiovascular Institute.

“We already knew that the scores affect patients’ choices. When asked to prioritize hospital cost or hospital safety, patients prefer the safer hospital 97 percent of the time, regardless of cost.”

Healthcare providers who call patients after discharge to assess whether they are taking their medications as prescribed can reduce the risk of death or recurrence of heart attack, the researchers say.

