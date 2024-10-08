Why we get hangovers and how to avoid them

Share this

Waking up with a pounding headache and a queasy stomach from a hangover can leave anyone desperate for a quick cure.

The best way to avoid hangovers is, of course, to avoid drinking too much. But if you need a cure, a recent trend is using hangover IV drips to feel better after a long night.

So do they help?

Here, Sandy Wang of the University of Rochester Medical Center breaks down the facts and provides simple tips to avoid a hangover altogether:

Do hangover IVs actually work?

The answer is… maybe. A hangover IV drip usually contains fluids, electrolytes, vitamins, and sometimes medications. These ingredients help rehydrate your body and ease hangover symptoms like nausea and headache. However, IV fluids are not always needed. In fact, it is not recommended to give IV fluids unless a patient cannot keep anything down, especially water.

Before giving IV fluids to a patient, their bloodwork should be checked as it could be dangerous to some.

Starting IV fluids can even prolong a hospital/emergency room stay. Drink lots of fluids, including water, electrolyte beverages, broth, and other non-alcoholic beverages to reduce dehydration. To be sure you’re getting enough hydration, drink fluids until your urine is clear.

Why do we get hangovers?

Hangovers happen for a few reasons:

Dehydration. Alcohol is a diuretic, which makes you lose more fluid than you take in.

Alcohol is a diuretic, which makes you lose more fluid than you take in. Electrolyte Imbalance. Drinking too much alcohol causes your electrolytes to become unbalanced.

Drinking too much alcohol causes your electrolytes to become unbalanced. Congeners. Darker liquors like bourbon and tequila contain more congeners, which are chemicals created during fermentation that can worsen hangovers.

Darker liquors like bourbon and tequila contain more congeners, which are chemicals created during fermentation that can worsen hangovers. Toxic Byproducts. When your liver breaks down alcohol, it makes a byproduct called acetaldehyde. This byproduct is more harmful than alcohol and can cause symptoms like nausea and headaches.

Can you prevent a hangover?

The best cure is prevention! Follow these tips to wake up feeling better the next morning:

Stick to one drink per hour Stay hydrated Don’t drink on an empty stomach Choose clear alcohols Get a good night’s sleep And remember: never drink and drive

Other hangover remedies: Do they help?

There is no shortage of old-school tips and tricks that claim to help cure a hangover. What should you avoid and what might help?

MYTH: Coffee helps a hangover.

A hot coffee might sound like the perfect fix, but does coffee help with hangovers? Coffee is a stimulant that can give you a quick energy boost. However, it can also dehydrate you more, which may make your symptoms worse.

Caffeine is a significant irritant to the nervous system. In addition to making people more irritable, caffeine can increase feelings of anxiety. It can also cause an abnormal heart rate and high blood pressure.

FACT: Advil can reduce symptoms.

Aspirin and NSAYSs like ibuprofen are best for hangovers but these should be used sparingly as they can cause stomach issues. Avoid Tylenol as it can be toxic to the liver when combined with alcohol. Always consider antacids to help with nausea.

MYTH: Caffeine before bed can prevent a hangover.

Some people suggest drinking caffeine before bed after a night of drinking to avoid a hangover. But caffeine can interfere with your sleep, which might make your hangover worse the next day. Plus, the dehydration from both alcohol and caffeine is a double whammy.

FACT: Liquid IV helps you replenish.

Liquid IV and other sports drinks are designed to boost hydration.

Like a hangover IV drip, they can help with dehydration, which is one of the primary causes of hangover symptoms. It’s not a miracle cure, but it might help you feel a little better faster.

MYTH: Trying the “hair of the dog” method: drinking more alcohol

Although it may temporarily make you feel better, the hair of the dog method does not help cure a hangover. Drinking more alcohol only increases dehydration and toxins, and will make you feel worse later.

FACT: The color of the alcohol matters.

Lighter-colored drinks like vodka, gin, light beer, and white wine typically result in less severe hangover symptoms. Darker-colored drinks with high levels of congeners, like bourbon, scotch, tequila, brandy, dark beers, and red wine, cause more severe symptoms.

The bottom line: Don’t overdo it.

The best way to prevent a hangover is to pace yourself or avoid alcohol altogether. If you do consume alcohol, be sure to stay hydrated, get enough sleep, and never drink and drive.

Alcohol impairs your attention, decision-making processes, and muscle coordination. You might engage in risky behavior you wouldn’t ordinarily do. For example, driving during a hangover can be dangerous or deadly. Don’t go to work with a hangover as this can cause work mistakes, accidents, dangerous consequences, and result in professional consequences.

If you or someone you care about is having trouble with alcohol, our Strong Recovery team can help. We offer many resources and therapy options to support you in making a change. The team serves anyone 14 and older, promoting recovery from substance use through holistic, person-centered care. Reach out to the team at (585) 275-3161.

Source: University of Rochester