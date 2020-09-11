Surge in gun sales ups suicide concerns

People have the right to purchase firearms, and given that the most common reason for firearm ownership is personal protection, it is not surprising that sales would increase at a time of elevated anxiety.

The right to purchase, however, does not change the risk profile of the decision to purchase.

Although firearms do not make people suicidal, research has repeatedly shown an association between firearm access and death by suicide.

Most firearm owners will say that they are not currently, have never been, and will never become suicidal. However, most people feel like they would never become suicidal—until they are. At that point, it is often too late to make a plan. In addition, people around the firearm owner may not realize how dire the situation has become until it is too late.

People often avoid mental health care and hide their thoughts of suicide from others. This situation is made worse by the difficulty people are experiencing gaining access to mental health care during the pandemic. In-person help—whether through psychotherapy, Alcoholics Anonymous, religious resources, or another trusted source—is complicated by social distancing.