How can the United States stop mass shootings?

The pandemic gave us a break from mass shootings but now that things are opening up we will probably return to the increasing pace of recent years, unless significant legislative steps are taken to reduce their numbers. It turns out that there are many different definitions of mass shootings, so to know the number, one has to specify the precise definition.

For example, if one looks at public mass shootings that kill four or more individuals (not including the shooter), we have gone from about 3 shootings every two years during the decade of the federal assault weapons ban (ending in 2004) to more than 5 every year in the last five years. Even worse, these mass shootings killed only 89 during the decade of the assault weapons ban but have killed 333 in the last five years as the most lethal weaponry has proliferated.

Under a more expansive definition in which a shooter wounds or kills 4 or more individuals, we are roughly at the pace of one such episode per day in the United States, and no other developed country in the world comes anywhere close to that pace.

With our 19,380 gun homicides in 2020 we stand at the top of the developed world in overall assaultive deaths by firearm per capita by a very wide margin—although we do look better if you compare us to Honduras, the Ivory Coast, or Yemen. At the other end of the spectrum, note that more people died by firearm in the one mass shooting in Boulder this week (10) than will likely die this year in Japan from all firearm shootings (and they have more than one-third our population).