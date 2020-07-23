Is it time to bring nature into the schoolyard?

There is growing evidence that contact with nature has myriad benefits. Being outside in natural settings is associated with lower blood pressure, lower stress, better moods, increased attention, and other cognitive, emotional, social, and physical health benefits. This is true for children and adults alike. For children, these benefits—like lower stress and increased attention—can also lead to better social cohesion, improved cognitive development, and even higher test scores.

Natural areas are rich places to learn, and they promote physiological and psychological conditions that also promote learning. Because kids (and teachers and staff!) spend a significant amount of time at school, providing nature at schools is a great way to make sure children are accessing the benefits that nature provides.

Also, we know that access to nature is not equitable. Beyond the fact that urban areas have fewer natural spaces than rural areas, many studies have documented that measures of nature like tree cover or park presences are typically concentrated in wealthier and white neighborhoods, meaning communities of people with lower incomes or belonging to minority racial or ethnic groups on average have less immediate access to nature. Because everyone goes to school, providing school grounds that are rich in nature is one strategy to mitigate this inequitable access to nature for children. These school grounds can benefit teachers, students, and staff during school hours, as well as communities through shared access after school hours.

Lastly, as we all begin to imagine how school will look in the time of COVID-19, we think green schoolyards may be particularly important. Not only is there even more evidence emerging about how nature is important in times of stress, like in a global pandemic, it is also a safe place to be, as it better allows for physical distancing in a rich learning environment.

This latter bit is important—having students learn outside does not mean sacrificing academics. On the contrary, outdoor learning can attend to students’ mental health and social needs in ways that support academic outcomes. Though we will hopefully emerge from this current crisis sooner rather than later, equipping schools with green schoolyards may also give them tools to serve children in future crises.